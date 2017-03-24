IN THE NEWS
Opinion: Age tax for health insurance is unfair and unaffordable
Troy deChabert Schuster AARP VI State Director Recently, members of Congress introduced a bill designed to allow insurance companies to create a scale that would charge...
UPCOMING EVENTS
St. John Garden Fair – An Official National Agriculture Week EventMarch 25 @ 11:30 am - 4:30 pm
St. John Blues BlowoutMarch 25 @ 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
St. John Parade – Official Centennial EventMarch 26 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Governor’s Reception @ The Battery – Official Centennial EventMarch 26 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cruz Bay Block Party – Official Centennial EventMarch 26 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm